Panera Employee Exposes Bagged Soup In Viral TikTok

By Ralph Schwartz
We've been down this road before with Panera, frozen food, and an employee with a TikTok account and an urge to expose their employer. In 2019, a Panera worker ended up regretting her decision to post a TikTok video that went viral. It gave a behind-the-scenes look at how Panera's macaroni and cheese goes from frozen to hot on the customer's plate in a matter of minutes (via USA Today). The TikToker said Panera fired her for bringing so much negative attention to the chain's food. The video has been watched 7.6 million times.

