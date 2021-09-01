CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New chapter of engagement with Afghanistan has begun: US

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington DC [US], September 1 (ANI): As foreign forces concluded their drawdown from Kabul, the United States said that they have entered a "new chapter" of engagement with Afghanistan. The US completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan on August 30, ending one of its longest wars. In a...

U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden administration allowing Afghan children who arrived in US without a parent to stay with adult they travelled with

The Biden administration is adjusting processing guidance for all Afghan children who arrived in the US without a parent, the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department has said. The US will allow the Afghan children to stay with the adult they travelled with, the guidance issued over the weekend by the agency said.The Health and Human Services Department issued fresh guidance over the weekend that outlined steps to avoid Afghan children being separated from adults who are their caregivers upon arrival to the US.Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson has said last week that “very few Afghan children are...
Militaryclick orlando

Pentagon chief: al-Qaida may seek comeback in Afghanistan

KUWAIT CITY – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday the al-Qaida extremist group that used Afghanistan as a staging base to attack United States 20 years ago may attempt to regenerate there following an American withdrawal that has left the Taliban in power. Austin spoke to a small group...
WorldPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: US says al-Qaida could regenerate in Afghanistan

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday the al-Qaida extremist group that used Afghanistan as a staging base to attack United States 20 years ago may attempt to regenerate there following an American withdrawal that has left the Taliban in power. “That’s the nature of the organization,” he told a...
Immigrationbaltimorenews.net

UN registers 300 unaccompanied Afghan children, some flown

New York [US], September 7 (ANI): The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) dispatched teams to Germany and Qatar to aid efforts by authorities to locate families from some of the 300 unaccompanied children from Afghanistan who were placed on evacuation flights without their parents, Executive Director Henrietta Fore said on Tuesday.
U.S. PoliticsMilitary.com

Blinken Says US Working with Taliban on Flights

DOHA, Qatar — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the State Department is working with the Taliban to facilitate additional charter flights from Kabul for people seeking to leave Afghanistan after the American military and diplomatic departure. Blinken was speaking on Tuesday at a joint news conference with Qatar’s...
Charitiesbaltimorenews.net

Afghanistan: Humanitarian crisis needs urgent response

New York [US], September 5 (ANI): The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said foreign donors should take immediate action to ensure that necessary aid reaches Afghans facing hunger and collapsing health services after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. In a statement on Friday, HRW said donors also need to develop...
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

The US has hit IS targets in Afghanistan, and a new airport attack is ‘likely,’ according to the US.

The US has hit IS targets in Afghanistan, and a new airport attack is ‘likely,’ according to the US. On Saturday, the US launched a drone strike in Afghanistan against the Islamic State, killing two high-level targets in the aftermath of the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, as President Joe Biden warned that another attack on the desperate airlift was “very likely.”
Middle Eastbaltimorenews.net

How Taliban funded itself while negotiating at Doha

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 9 (ANI): The blitzkrieg of the Taliban in Afghanistan is an issue of debate among experts. Apart from determination, a military conquest is also a battle of resources, so where did the Taliban get the funds to conduct their blitz through the nation while they kept negotiating in Doha?Sergio Restelli, writing in The Times of Israel said that this brings to the fore the question that even after 20 years of constant efforts to root out the Taliban, how did they have the strength and the capacity, not to mention the wherewithal to press for a military offensive and take the entire nation in a handful of days?Terrorist groups, like criminal organisations, aren't very keen on transparency and accountability so much forensic financial intelligence is required in these cases to connect the dots and trace the source of funds. Recently, British media organisations have invested deeply to discover the Taliban's funding network, reported The Times of Israel.
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Thousands Of Anti-Taliban Fighters Can Return 'Anytime': Massoud

Thousands of fighters opposed to the Taliban can return "anytime" in the Panjshir Valley, said the uncle of a commander who led fierce battles against the Islamists, appealing on Tuesday for international support for their cause. Ahmad Wali Massoud was speaking in Switzerland, one day after the Taliban claimed total...
PoliticsNew York Post

Taliban show off captured, blindfolded ISIS terror suspect

The Taliban are making a show of cracking down on ISIS — parading one suspected terrorist after he was captured and blindfolded, according to newly released photos. Afghanistan’s new leadership has repeatedly vowed to crack down on the rival Islamic fundamentalist group blamed for the Kabul airport suicide blast that killed more than 180 people, including 28 Taliban members as well as 13 US service members.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Photo of Afghan woman standing in front of Taliban gun goes viral

A dramatic photo showing a Taliban fighter pointing his gun at a woman at a female-led protest in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.The woman, who is seen carrying just a bottle of water, stands her ground, unfazed, in front of the Taliban fighter. Many other protestors can be seen holding placards behind her.Several social media users praised the courage shown by the woman in the face of a direct, physical threat.Many said the photo encapsulates the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, where women and other gender minorities stand to fare the worst under a regime that has a...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
U.S. Politicsbaltimorenews.net

After visit, U.S. Senator says Lebanon in 'free fall'

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Lebanon is in "free fall" and must not be allowed to become a "horror story", a U.S. Senator said in Beirut this week. "Lebanon is in free fall...We've seen this movie before and it's a horror story... but the good news is it can, should, and hopefully will be avoided," said Senator Richard Blumenthal at the end of his two-day visit.
U.S. Politicsbaltimorenews.net

Biden speaks with Morrison of Australia

Washington DC [US], September 3 (ANI): US President Joe Biden spoke with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday and thanked him for the close coordination on Afghanistan and affirmed plans for the upcoming in-person Quad Leaders Summit. "President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Scott Morrison...

