Antrim County, MI

Motorcyclist Dies In Antrim County Crash

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago
The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist has died after crashing into a car in Torch Lake Township.

Deputies say the crash happened on US-31 1/8 mile North of Pearl Street just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

They say a 2020 Chevy Trax was traveling North on US-31 and made a left turn into the East Port Foods Market. From there, deputies say a motorcyclist operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling South on US-31 was unable to avoid hitting the Chevy Trax and collided with the car in the rear passenger side door.

Deputies say the motorcyclist was killed, and the driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital with unknown but non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies state that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, and the crash remains under investigation.

