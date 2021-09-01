Prep Volleyball: Shady cruises in home opener

Gallery by Karen Akers

Shady Spring – If there was any worry the Shady Spring volleyball team would be complacent after winning the Class AA championship last season, it has put those concerns to rest in the early going.

Playing their first home game since beating Herbert Hoover in the regionals last year, the Tigers swept Nicholas County in three sets Tuesday to improve to 4-0. The feat came without two starters – one of which is out indefinitely with a knee injury (Meg Williams) and the other which is currently in quarantine.

“We came out tonight hoping we would even get a game in,” Shady head coach Kelly Williams said. “(Nicholas County) was short some people as well. They’ve got girls that are quarantined so they’re not playing with their whole team either, so we just felt like – the two coaches – if we can play we should play because you don’t know what tomorrow brings anymore.”

Despite the absences for the hosts, it was business as usual. They won the three sets 25-7, 25-9 and 25-11, building on a strong showing from this past weekend when they swept Cabell Midland, Hurricane and Independence, winning each match 2-0.

Four games in the Tigers have yet to drop a set.

“We started the new year off like last year is over and this is a brand new year,” Williams said. “It’s a brand new team so everyone has to come out and work hard and do their job and if that happens we’ll be successful. If not, then we’ve got a lot of work to do. I’d like to say our season has started off strong but there’s been uncertainty. Hopefully they can continue to work hard and just get as many games in as we can.”

