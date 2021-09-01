CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Volleyball

Prep Volleyball: Shady cruises in home opener

By Tyler Jackson
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RJTP_0biwLoV500

Gallery by Karen Akers

Shady Spring – If there was any worry the Shady Spring volleyball team would be complacent after winning the Class AA championship last season, it has put those concerns to rest in the early going.

Playing their first home game since beating Herbert Hoover in the regionals last year, the Tigers swept Nicholas County in three sets Tuesday to improve to 4-0. The feat came without two starters – one of which is out indefinitely with a knee injury (Meg Williams) and the other which is currently in quarantine.

“We came out tonight hoping we would even get a game in,” Shady head coach Kelly Williams said. “(Nicholas County) was short some people as well. They’ve got girls that are quarantined so they’re not playing with their whole team either, so we just felt like – the two coaches – if we can play we should play because you don’t know what tomorrow brings anymore.”

Despite the absences for the hosts, it was business as usual. They won the three sets 25-7, 25-9 and 25-11, building on a strong showing from this past weekend when they swept Cabell Midland, Hurricane and Independence, winning each match 2-0.

Four games in the Tigers have yet to drop a set.

“We started the new year off like last year is over and this is a brand new year,” Williams said. “It’s a brand new team so everyone has to come out and work hard and do their job and if that happens we’ll be successful. If not, then we’ve got a lot of work to do. I’d like to say our season has started off strong but there’s been uncertainty. Hopefully they can continue to work hard and just get as many games in as we can.”

Contact Tyler Jackson at tylerjackson@lootpress.com, call him at 304-731-5542 and follow on Twitter @tjack94

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Hoover
Person
Karen Akers
Person
Kelly Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruises#Home Game#Shady Spring#Class Aa#Tigers#Twitter Tjack94
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Mankato, MNThe Free Press

Prep volleyball: Excitement for volleyball season is spiking

The high school volleyball season begins this week, with full schedules and a postseason for three classes. All three Mankato teams are looking to build on last season, which was limited and interrupted by the pandemic. Mankato East. Coach Dan Blasl will look to a trio of returnees — two-time...
Crestview, FLNW Florida Daily News

Prep Volleyball: Choctaw sweeps Crestview to open season

FORT WALTON BEACH — A sweep and a rivalry win?. That's how you open the season Choctaw. Iyonnie Sanford delivered a team-best 11 kills, sophomore setters Gianna Derosa and Morgan Grace combined for 21 assists and Bailey Gable added eight kills and six aces to lead Andy Faulkner's crew to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-19 sweep of Crestview at the Dawg Pound.
Volleyballkxnet.com

Volleyball: Home teams grab wins on opening night of regular season

The high school volleyball regular season got underway for most teams in North Dakota, including both defending champs in Century and Linton-HMB. Century Patriots (3), Williston Coyotes (0) St. Mary’s Saints (3), Legacy Sabers (1) Dickinson Midgets (3), Watford City Wolves (0) Nedrose (1), Drake-Anamoose (3)
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Flagstaff volleyball wins home opener against Deer Valley

The Flagstaff Eagles volleyball team rolled to a 3-1 win over the Deer Valley Skyhawks Tuesday at Flagstaff High School to begin the 2021 season with a victory. As a No. 6 seed in last year’s state tournament quarterfinal, the Eagles upset No. 3 Deer Valley to advance to the semifinals. They knew the Skyhawks would provide an immediate test, as the Eagles fancy themselves a championship contender this year.
Boise, IDBronco Sports

Boise State Cruises to 4-0 Win In Home-Opener

BOISE, Idaho – Four different Broncos scored their first goals of the season as Boise State women's soccer rolled past Dixie State 4-0 in its home-opening match at Boas Soccer Complex Thursday evening. It only took the Broncos four minutes and 32-seconds to find the opener when junior-forward Keile Hansen...
Waukon, IAClayton County Register

Waukon volleyball team opens season with three-set home sweep of Postville

The Waukon volleyball team got its 2021 campaign off to a sweepingly successful start, handling fellow Allamakee County net squad Postville with relative ease in three sets at home Tuesday, August 24. The Indians limited the visiting Pirates to only enough total points combined to finish off one set on the way to outscoring them by a combined 75-25 final result in sweeping all three sets by final scores of 25-5, 25-11 and 25-9.
Union City, MIwtvbam.com

Union City volleyball wins home opener vs. Michigan Center

UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – Union City won their home opener against Michigan Center 3 sets to 2, winning by scores of 25-23, 25-14, 16-25, 18-25, and 15-10. Laynie Elkins led the team with 7 kills while adding 20 digs, Jayda Risner had 6 kills and a team-high 21 digs, Carley Gordan had 4 service aces, and Alida Wilkinson dished out 16 assists.
Silver City, NMgpkmedia.com

TIGERS SLAY SOCORRO WARRIORS - TCMS Volleyball Home Opener

The volleyball Tigers of T-or-C Middle School (TCMS) celebrated after a pair of wins in their home opener Tuesday, August 31. Both the Tiger’s seventh and eighth grade teams came away with victories, and decisive ones, wining their respective matches in straight sets, or games. At the middle school level, volleyball matches are played to the best of three sets. If there is a tie-breaking third set needed, then just as at the high school level, it is played to 15 points. The eighth-grade team won their sets, 25-19 and 25-23, and the seventh-grade scores were 25-11 and 25-21. In neither match was a tiebreaking third set needed for the Tigers to secure the victory.
Beverly, MAWicked Local

Beverly preps for home opener against non-league Haverhill

Jeff Hutton is back in Beverly as the Panthers’ new head football coach, succeeding Andrew Morency, who was in charge of the program since 2016. Hutton was a Panthers’ staff assistant for 15 years, before moving on to Manchester Essex, where he was the Hornets’ top boss for the last six years. During his first incarnation in Beverly, he helped guide the Panthers’ to two Super Bowl victories, including the 2010 conquest.
Goshen, INPosted by
The Goshen News

PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Goshen hosts Clay in home opener

GOSHEN — After making the short trip down US-33 last week, the Goshen football team returns home this week to host the South Bend Clay Colonials in the RedHawks’ home opener. In the season-opening game last week, Goshen defeated county rival Fairfield, 21-10, securing their fourth-straight opening week win. “The...
Arizona StateEast Valley Tribune

Sabino downs Arizona College Prep in Knights' first-ever home opener

Arizona College Prep’s first-ever home game on its new campus came with a celebration before kickoff. The team ran through an inflatable tunnel with their logo for the first time. The Knight head, a staple logo for the school, was front-and-center on the 50-yard line. Parachuters were deployed 4,500-feet above the stadium to present the game ball.

Comments / 0

Community Policy