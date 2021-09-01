CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phils ride historic offense to 5th straight win

MLB
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- Joe Girardi did not dismiss the idea Tuesday afternoon that he cobbled together another unconventional lineup in the middle of a pennant race. He quickly mentioned that the Phillies still hoped to play J.T. Realmuto at first base, if his left ankle responded favorably to pregame activities. It responded OK, but not well enough to play. So, Girardi stuck with what he had. He hit Freddy Galvis leadoff for the first time since 2019. He hit Jorge Bonifacio, who has six home runs in the big leagues since 2017, fifth. He hit Ronald Torreyes, who has a .594 OPS in August, sixth. He hit rookies Matt Vierling -- starting at first base for the first time in his big league career -- seventh and Rafael Marchan eighth.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Torreyes
Person
Freddy Galvis
Person
Travis Jankowski
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Phils#Padres#Braves#The National League East#Reds#Nl Wild Card#Minor League#Triple A Lehigh Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Moves to restricted list

Gregorius (paternity) was transferred to the restricted list Wednesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Gregorius was placed on the paternity list Sunday, but he'll be away from the team beyond the three-day maximum, prompting the move to the restricted list. The 31-year-old is with his family in Curacao, and it's unclear when he's expected to rejoin the Phillies.
MLBMLB

Phils find formula in series win vs. D-backs

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies’ magic number is five. No, we’re not talking about magic numbers in the traditional sense, especially since Philadelphia (66-64) faces a 4 1/2-game deficit to first-place Atlanta (70-59) in the National League East. But if Joe Girardi’s club is going to catch the Braves for the...
MLBPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Mailbag: Falter’s Future, Trading Nola, and Realmuto

We are back once again with the 97.3 ESPN Phillies mailbag. We take your questions each week and answer them on The Sports Bash with Mike Gill on Tuesday afternoons. Send your questions anytime to @FrankKlose on Twitter. Bailey Falter: long term is it better to turn him back into...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals blow 6-0 lead in 7-6 loss to Philadelphia Phillies in D.C.; drop 5th straight...

Juan Soto walked the first time up today, homered in his second trip to the plate against the Philadelphia Phillies’ starter Aaron Nola, hitting a two-run shot to center field in Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park, drove in two runs with a single in the fifth, and then singled again in the bottom of the seventh (3 for 3, HR, BB, 4 RBIs to that point), but the visiting team kept chipping away at the 6-0 lead that the Nats built up, and they took the lead after some poor defensive play by second baseman Luis García in the eighth. Final Score: 7-6 Phillies.
MLBMLB

Nats blow lead, drop 8th straight to Phils

WASHINGTON -- Close to getting their first win against the Phillies since July 29, the Nationals surrendered a six-run lead and dropped their series finale, 7-6, on Thursday afternoon at Nationals Park. Washington's skid against its National League East rival extended to eight games. • Box score. “We’ve been trying...
MLBMLB

Odúbel gives Phils big win in 'pen game

MIAMI -- Odúbel Herrera came through with a two-out single to score Freddy Galvis, and the Phillies salvaged the series finale at loanDepot park on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 win in 10 innings over the Marlins. • Box score. The win kept Philadelphia (70-66) within two games of Atlanta...
MLBsouthernillinoisnow.com

MLB Wrap-Up: Braves win, Phils and Mets keep pace

UNDATED (AP) — There’s no change among the first three positions in the National League East standings following wins by the first-place Atlanta Braves, second-place Philadelphia Phillies, and third-place New York Mets. Ozzie Albies homered on the first pitch of Ryan Feltner’s major league debut, sparking the Braves’ 9-2 pounding...
MLBLa Crosse Tribune

Milwaukee Brewers: Phillies rock Woodruff in victory

MILWAUKEE — Bryce Harper hit an early home run, Brad Miller connected twice and Jean Segura added a grand slam, leading Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies to a 12-0 romp over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. Andrew McCutchen and Freddy Galvis also homered as Philadelphia won for the eighth...
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS WOULD BE OUT OF PENNANT RACE WITHOUT ODUBEL HERRERA!

When this season began back in April, lots of Phillies fans objected to center fielder Odubel Herrera even being on the roster. He was suspended for 85 games in 2020 for allegations of sexual assault in Atlantic City, and even though he was not prosecuted MLB set him down without pay.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Phillies club six homers in rout of Brewers

Jean Segura hit his first career grand slam during a seven-run eighth inning and Brad Miller homered twice as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies opened a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers with a 12-0 victory on Monday. Bryce Harper, Freddy Galvis and Andrew McCutchen also homered for Philadelphia, which has...
MLBKansas City Star

Harper, Phils hit 6 HRs, Wheeler shuts down Brewers 12-0

Bryce Harper hit an early home run, Brad Miller connected twice and Jean Segura added a grand slam, leading Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies to a 12-0 romp over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. Andrew McCutchen and Freddy Galvis also homered as Philadelphia won for the eighth time in...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers lay an egg as they fall to the Phillies, 12-0

As satisfying as yesterday’s game was for Brewers’ Nation, today’s game turned out to be an absolute stinker. By the end of this game, the Philadelphia Phillies hit 6 home runs and scored 12 as they beat the Brewers 12-0. Three of the home runs hit were off of Brewers;...
MLBeopsports.com

Wheeler, Homers Pound the Brew Crew, 12-0

With every game being meaningful, the Philadelphia sent a statement to the Milwaukee Brewers with a home run barrage and 12-0 win. If you are a home run fan, this one was for you, If you are a fan of well pitched game, this one was also for you. An...
MLBphillysportsnetwork.com

Zach Eflin OUT for 6-8 months: What it means for the Phillies

The Phillies saw their playoff hopes take a crippling blow today. RHP Zach Eflin will undergo surgery to repair his right patellar tendon, keeping him out for 6-8 months. It has been a rollercoaster season for Eflin, who was nearing the end of the rehab process for knee tendinitis. After pitching well in a rehab start not too long ago, all signs were pointing towards a timely return in a bid to help the Phillies sneak into a wildcard spot. Those hopes have now been dashed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy