An Oregon hiker has become the 18th person to die in the Grand Canyon this year after he fell 50 feet during a trip there, the National Park Service says. David Colburn fell to his death Saturday while hiking a narrow slot in the Grand Canyon. The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center dispatched multiple teams of technical and swiftwater rescuers to respond, but due to darkness and terrain concerns, they had to suspend their search, and the body was found and recovered the next day.