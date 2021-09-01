Kansas City Royals defeated by the Cleveland Amed Rosarios 7-2

Thanos would be less destructive to the Royals than Cleveland has been this season For much of the 2021 season, Mike Minor has done peripheral things that other Royals pitchers have failed to do in the past. If the season ended today, his 22.8% K% would be the 6th best mark in Royals history. His K-BB% of 16.2% is the third-highest mark. However, entering tonight’s matchup, he had given up more home runs than all but seven American League pitchers. The home run ball has stifled his season and it continued tonight, thanks in part to some poor defense and a lackluster offense. With the offense sputtering, a 5th inning 3-run homer from Owen Miller was all Cleveland needed to take down Minor and the Royals, despite a 9th inning rally, in a 4-2 loss. The loss completed a three-game sweep for Cleveland, but even more jarring is that it represents Kansas City’s 11th consecutive loss to the future Guardians. You would have to go all the way back to April 5th to find the last Royals win against.