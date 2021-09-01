Kansas City Royals defeated by the Cleveland Amed Rosarios 7-2
For those who haven’t heard, the Cleveland Baseball Team will be known as the Cleveland Guardians, named after iconic art deco sculptures in downtown Cleveland, starting in 2022. Some people and some groups, such as our SB Nation sister site Covering the Corner, are already using the name this year. However, for tonight, the professional baseball team in Cleveland was simply the Cleveland Amed Rosarios as its namesake outperformed the entire Royals offense in a 7-2 road win over Kansas City.www.royalsreview.com
