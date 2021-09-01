Cancel
Panera Employee Exposes Bagged Soup In Viral TikTok

By Ralph Schwartz
mashed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've been down this road before with Panera, frozen food, and an employee with a TikTok account and an urge to expose their employer. In 2019, a Panera worker ended up regretting her decision to post a TikTok video that went viral. It gave a behind-the-scenes look at how Panera's macaroni and cheese goes from frozen to hot on the customer's plate in a matter of minutes (via USA Today). The TikToker said Panera fired her for bringing so much negative attention to the chain's food. The video has been watched 7.6 million times.

In viral behind-the-counter restaurant news: keeps a majority of their menu items frozen, including their soup. On Reddit, former Panera employees have come forward sharing that most food items are precooked by an outside distributor and delivered to Panera frozen, minus "bread and produce." One Redditor explained the process in vivid detail, "The soups are made at a factory/plant/etc, flash-frozen, shipped to us, and we thaw it out in what's called a thermalizer, essentially a soup-thawer." In other words, Panera workers are not back there making homemade broth.
