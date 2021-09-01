Panera Employee Exposes Bagged Soup In Viral TikTok
We've been down this road before with Panera, frozen food, and an employee with a TikTok account and an urge to expose their employer. In 2019, a Panera worker ended up regretting her decision to post a TikTok video that went viral. It gave a behind-the-scenes look at how Panera's macaroni and cheese goes from frozen to hot on the customer's plate in a matter of minutes (via USA Today). The TikToker said Panera fired her for bringing so much negative attention to the chain's food. The video has been watched 7.6 million times.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0