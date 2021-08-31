CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Vincent Gray is sure freshman CB will be a stud for Michigan

By Isaiah Hole
 8 days ago
Michigan CB Vincent Gray

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When you’re a cornerback with offers from Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Ohio State, chances are you’re a stellar player. But Fort Lauderdale (Florida) St. Thomas Aquinas’ Ja’Den McBurrows was overlooked by the recruiting services. He was a three-star recruit, the No. 554 overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite and the 43rd-best cornerback in the country.

However, his offer sheet begs to differ.

McBurrows has been making a strong impression as a freshman in fall camp. And while his time is likely a little ways away, he’s impressing junior corner Vincent Gray.

“Yeah, Ja’Den’s really good – that’s my boy, that’s my young dude,” Gray said. “He’s really good. I can’t wait to see what he does here, too. He’s got a couple things to work on, but he’s gonna be really good here.”

But what makes McBurrows so good so early? Gray sees someone with pure instincts mixed with some savvy in being able to read opposing receivers.

While McBurrows will likely have to wait for Gray, DJ Turner and Gemon Green to move on before he gets his turn, it appears he has what it takes to be one of the next great corners in Ann Arbor.

“He has a great knack for breaking on the ball,” Gray said. “Just naturally breaks on the ball. He knows how to read routes, short routes. Plays the ball really well, and he’s been making plays.”

Fans will certainly be excited to see a talent with such an offer sheet get his opportunity, but there’s equal excitement about incoming five-star Will Johnson and highly-coveted three-star Myles Pollard in 2022.

