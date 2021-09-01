CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Hundreds weigh in to address Chicago crime

Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders in the Gold Coast neighborhood met Tuesday night to address public safety concerns from the community.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gold Coast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Joliet, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Illinois AG launches investigation into Joliet Police Department

JOLIET, Ill. - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Wednesday an investigation looking for "unlawful policing" in the Joliet Police Department. The civil investigation will focus on whether systemic problems exist within the police department regarding its policies, reports and training protocols. "It is clear that a formal investigation is...
Ohio StatePosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

2 kids, 2 adults found dead inside Ohio home: police

OHIO — Two adults and two kids were discovered shot to death inside an Ohio home in what police suspect was a murder-suicide, officials recently announced. Officers from the Avon Lake Police Department were called just after 1:15 p.m. local time Tuesday for a welfare check at a home on English Turn. They arrived and encountered "a suspicious condition inside" the home, at which point they called detectives to the scene, the department said in a Tuesday press release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy