“Dead Space” Remake Early Dev Clip

The developer livestream of the Dead Space remake has just ended and it revealed a lot of new interesting details like how Isaac would talk, many comparison shots, and more. Twitter user Nibellion has recently shared the latest details of the upcoming Dead Space remake after the livestream had ended. It was revealed that the remake is still based on the original game’s layouts, but it will have a difference. The level of detail will be enhanced further to make it on par with the latest new-gen games.