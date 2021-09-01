CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

“Dead Space” Remake Early Dev Clip

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame developers Motive Studio have shown off some very early development footage from the “Dead Space” remake as part of a developers showcase earlier today. Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola and Senior Producer Phillippe Ducharme discussed the project, saying the plan is to remain faithful to the horror aesthetic of the original no matter what. The footage showed vast improvements in lighting, textures and volumetric fog among other things.

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gunner Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Space#Motive Studio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Dead Space Community Livestream will Showcase Early Build, Commentary

Dead Space developers will livestream tomorrow on the Motive Twitch channel to give fans of the horror franchise a look at an early build of the remake. The livestream will feature Dead Space leads Senior Producer Philippe Ducharme and Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola who will share their vision for the Dead Space remake with players.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Dead Space Remake Will Featured a Voiced Isaac and No Microtransactions

Today Motive and EA held a special presentation to showcase early Alpha footage of Dead Space Remake. Offering fans insight into what they can expect from the iconic survival-horror franchise. First off, Motive showed off some early footage of the game including visual upgrades to the textures. Taking assets from...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Early Look at Dead Space PS5 Pegged for EA Motive Livestream

A “very early look” at EA Motive’s Dead Space reimagining will stream on Twitch tomorrow, 31st August. Scheduled to get underway from 10AM PT / 1PM ET, this is being pegged as a kind of behind-the-scenes, and should provide some insight into the scope and scale of the project. Don’t necessarily anticipate polished gameplay and final assets.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The remake of Dead Space will be seen this August 31 in a streaming about its development

Fans of Dead Space who are looking forward to the new remake of the first installment by Motive Studio they have tomorrow August 31, 2021 an appointment with its developers through canal de Twitch of the company. And it is that those responsible have announced a special program in which a brief look at development of the new Dead Space and whose content has not yet been revealed.
sirusgaming.com

Dead Space Remake Details Include Rules for Isaac’s Dialogue, Comparison Shots and More

The developer livestream of the Dead Space remake has just ended and it revealed a lot of new interesting details like how Isaac would talk, many comparison shots, and more. Twitter user Nibellion has recently shared the latest details of the upcoming Dead Space remake after the livestream had ended. It was revealed that the remake is still based on the original game’s layouts, but it will have a difference. The level of detail will be enhanced further to make it on par with the latest new-gen games.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

First Look At Dead Space Remake With Special Livestream Tomorrow

Motive Studios announced a Dead Space remake is on the horizon, though the reveal didn't come with any sort of gameplay or cinematic trailer. A simple reveal, but that's all it took to get horror fans pumped. For those curious as to what the remake will have in store, the team is hosting a special Dead Space live stream tomorrow, here's what you need to know.
videogameschronicle.com

Dead Space live stream will offer an ‘early look’ at the reboot today

EA’s Motive Studio will share an “early look” at its Dead Space reboot in a live stream on Tuesday. “The passionate team at Motive Studio are bringing you in for a very early look at the development of Dead Space,” the publisher said, with the stream set to take place on Twitch at 10am PT / 6pm BST.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Dead Space Early Build Shows Better Lighting, VFX, And Alien Dismemberment

I remember playing Dead Space when it dropped in 2008 and putting my playthrough on pause multiple times because of crippling fear. Necromorph gurgling and low-frequency vespers would fill my ears even when walking down an unoccupied hallway. That level of dread is hard to match and even harder to recreate. And yet Dead Space is back in the spotlight once again. Motive Studios is helming the remake and showcased an early build during today’s livestream event: better lighting, new VFX, and updated necromorph dismemberment technology.
The Independent

Dead Space remake bringing back original Isaac voice actor

EA Motive, the developer behind the upcoming Dead Space remake, has shared a first glimpse of gameplay and other details during a Twitch livestream. Aside from some early footage, it confirmed that Gunner Wright will be returning to voice main character Isaac. Isaac never actually spoke in the original Dead Space, not receiving a voice until the sequel.
gamepolar.com

Useless Area Remake Devs Present Early Atmospheric Footage, Grotesque Necromorph “Peeling,” Extra

Earlier this summer season EA made horror followers goals come true, after they formally introduced a Useless Area remake, however the preliminary reveal was a bit skinny on particulars. Fortunately, Montreal-based Useless Area remake devs Motive Studios just dropped a new livestream, showcasing some very early pre-production footage, adjustments to dismemberment and zero-G gameplay, and particulars about how the story is altering. You probably have round half an hour to spare, you may take a look at the total Useless Area stream, under.
Video GamesPCGamesN

The Dead Space remake’s dismemberment expands with a flesh peeling system

Today, we got our first proper gameplay details on the Dead Space remake with a demonstration of an early build of the game, and it seems the dismemberment system is back with some major new features. Necromorphs can now be peeled in addition to getting chopped, as the devs at Motive work to make the reboot even more challenging than the original.
TechnologyTwinfinite

Dead Space Remake Livestream Boasts Eerie Improvements; Confirms No Microtransactions

Today, Motive Studios showed off a very early look at the Dead Space remake during a livestream event on Twitch, detailing the changes that fans can expect in comparison to the original. Lead by Creative director Roman Campos-Oriola and Senior Producer Phillippe Ducharme, the showcase went into a lot of important details, including updates to the graphics and gameplay.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

EA Shared Screenshots From Dead Space Remake

During today's live broadcast, Motive presented footage from the Dead Space remake. Apart from gameplay footage, the devs shared several graphics showing how the title looks like and comparing the original game with the upcoming production. During today's live stream Motive Studios shared some footage from early production of Dead...
rockpapershotgun.com

Dead Space's remake stream invited viewers inside the "dismemberment gym"

Tonight's Dead Space remake stream made clear ahead of time that what EA Motive would be showing wasn't polished gameplay, but "an early prototype." And so it was. But if you're interested in where EA are taking the survival horror series, it's still worth a watch - particularly once they started showing the "dismemberment gym."
Video GamesEurogamer.net

EA shares new Dead Space remake footage, details in "unorthodox" livestream

Dead Space fans have been treated to a very early look at EA's highly anticipated remake of the sci-fi horror favourite as part of an "unorthodox" new livestream - and while the project is still "really, really far from being done", according to developer EA Motive, the included new footage and details might be enough to keep interest piqued until more is ready to be revealed.
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Motive Showcases an Early Look of the Dead Space Remake, Isaac Clark has Never Looked Better

Today, EA and Motive featured their Livestream of the highly anticipated Dead Space Remake. At times remakes don’t always have the same magic they did when they were first released, but it seems like it won’t be the case with Motive’s Dead Space. During the live stream, Motive not only showcases early gameplay and art from the game, but they also let us in on a lot of details for this upcoming remake:

Comments / 0

Community Policy