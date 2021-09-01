College credit courses available for Quincy high schoolers

Students at Quincy High and North Quincy High schools can take college credit courses this school year through an arrangement with Quincy College. The Early College High School program, which is overseen by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, focuses on “high need” students — those from low-income families, with disabilities, or English language learners — who may not otherwise consider college an option, according to Quincy College Associate Vice President Meghan Cassidy.