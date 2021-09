The Saints Row series has been dormant since 2013’s Saints Row IV, but all of that is about to change with the next entry, as revealed at Gamescom 2021. Simply titled Saints Row, this installment is a reboot and is totally separate from the rest of the series in more ways than one. It sends players to the city of Santo Ileso, which is inspired by the southwest and is the biggest world ever to be featured in a Saints Row game.