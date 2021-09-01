Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Charles by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-31 22:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafourche; Livingston; Plaquemines; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flood Warning for Northern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 900 AM CDT Wednesday. * At 939 PM CDT, Flooding due to heavy rain rain and surge. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 5 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hahnville, Avondale, Metairie, Laplace, Marrero, Reserve, Belle Chasse, Jefferson, Harahan, Westwego, Gramercy, Jean Lafitte, Luling, Boutte, Destrehan, St. Rose, Ama, New Sarpy, Paradis and Norco.alerts.weather.gov
