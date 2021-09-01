Zoë Kravitz and Florence Pugh's Go-To Manicurist Says "Nothing Beats" This Game-Changing Cuticle Oil
After enough time in the beauty industry, the celebrity-adjacent world of hair, makeup, and nail professionals comes into focus (reason #19,329 celebrities look great). Nail artist Betina Goldstein has racked up a roster of full-stop cool girls like Zoë Kravitz and Florence Pugh, so when Goldstein filled her Instagram followers in on her secret to nice, hi-res-ready cuticles the other day, I took screengrabs aplenty.www.instyle.com
Comments / 0