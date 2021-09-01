CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoë Kravitz and Florence Pugh's Go-To Manicurist Says "Nothing Beats" This Game-Changing Cuticle Oil

By Rachel Nussbaum
In Style
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter enough time in the beauty industry, the celebrity-adjacent world of hair, makeup, and nail professionals comes into focus (reason #19,329 celebrities look great). Nail artist Betina Goldstein has racked up a roster of full-stop cool girls like Zoë Kravitz and Florence Pugh, so when Goldstein filled her Instagram followers in on her secret to nice, hi-res-ready cuticles the other day, I took screengrabs aplenty.

Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Zoë Kravitz’ divorce is finalized as she spends the week with Channing Tatum in NYC

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been parading around New York City together all week looking very much like a couple. If all is what it seems, then the love birds have a lot to celebrate because Kravitz is officially a single lady again. Entertainment Tonight reported Wednesday, August 26th that her divorce from actor Karl Glusman. is officially finalized. Rumors about Tatum and Kravitz first began circulating online in January just days after she filed for divorce. Interestingly enough, Kravitz and Tatum have been extremely public ahead of the news. Read the details below:
CelebritiesRefinery29

How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so. When rumours began to swirl on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi that the uber-cool Zoë Kravitz had separated from her then-husband and was now dating Channing Tatum, many were in disbelief. And without any photographic evidence, we tossed the tidbit aside.
New York City, NYthezoereport.com

Zoë Kravitz’s $60 Tank Top Is The Style You’ve Been Searching For

The weather these days veer back and forth between hot and humid to rainy and cool. It’s not sweater weather just yet, but the days of wearing sundresses are coming to an end. Hence, you have entered the confusing period of time in fashion known as transitional dressing. It can be tough to figure out what to wear, but there is one celebrity in New York City who seemingly has it all figured out: Zoë Kravitz. This is because the star starts with a simple piece. Kravitz’s cropped rib tank from Eterne is the latest addition to her growing collection of tank tops, her secret style hack to layering. Her casual tanks match with every type of bottom and accessories — plus, they can be worn alone in the summer or with a light flannel or cardigan come fall.
MakeupPosted by
Health

This Natural Mascara Instantly Gives Me Long, Fluffy Lashes—and Gwyneth Paltrow Swears by It, Too

I like to consider myself a loyal person, but when it comes to makeup, this isn't always the case. I love experimenting with different products so much that in order for me to repurchase an item, it has to make a really lasting impression. For this reason, I've cycled through countless mascaras over the years—but my most recent one has me thinking it might be time to finally settle down. Kosas's The Big Clean Mascara transforms my lashes in just one coat and keeps them perfectly curled and fluffy all day long.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

What's really going on between Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, more celeb love news for August 2021

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in August 2021, starting with this new couple… Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz started spending an awful lot of time together in mid-August, sparking a fresh round of rumors about the nature of their relationship. On Aug. 20, as sightings of them together became more and more frequent, E! News reported that, according to a source, "their relationship has grown into more" and they're now "more than just close friends or co-stars." The pair were first linked in January following Zoe's split from Karl Glusman following just 18 months of marriage. At the time, a source told People magazine, "They're working together on an upcoming project and it's not true that they're dating." But it appears things have taken a romantic turn since then. The duo first connected late last year after Zoe cast Channing — whom she'd never met before — to star in her upcoming directorial debut, "P**** Island." Meanwhile, Zoe and Karl reportedly finalized their divorce on Aug. 23.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Shape Magazine

Ashley Benson Loves This Lightweight Body Moisturizer — and It's Just $12 Right Now

This story originally appeared on People.com by Rachel Nussbaum. It's unclear what's in L.A.'s water, but it seems like every celebrity and their mother's decided to venture into the beauty realm. Cindy Crawford was on the cutting edge when she launched Meaningful Beauty in 2009, and in the decades since, we've seen stars including Jennifer Lopez and Carmen Electra get into the skin-care game. So it was a refreshing twist when Ashley Benson announced that she was partnering with skin-care brand Hempz earlier this summer instead of going it alone.
Skin CareElite Daily

Skin Expert Sean Garrette Just Wants You To Get The Damn Sunscreen

The minute he appears on my computer screen, I know I’ll immediately do whatever Sean Garrette tells me to do with my skin. The glow atop his cheekbones travels up his temples and across his forehead. It’s radiant, smooth. But it’s natural. Later, I learn exactly what this skin “look” is: velvet skin, which Garrette remembers hearing from Dieux Skin co-founder Charlotte Palermino. “I was like, yeah, that's the perfect description, not glass skin, but velvet skin — skin that just looks soft, hydrated, healthy,” he tells me. “I love that trend. I hate anything matte ... I like things to shine and move and come to life.” His complexion surely radiates life, even through a tiny digital box and even through Zoom’s invisible filter that usually makes everything appear... blah.
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

Julia Haart on Her ‘Miracle’ Beauty Secret, Time Travel and Her Latest Entrepreneurial Venture: Skin Care

She’s a serial entrepreneur, the star of Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life, a skin-care junkie at heart and has time traveled 300 years into the future—she is Julia Haart. How can someone have all of this (and then some) on their resume and still be craving more? Haart says if she could get out of a constricting conservative Jewish community, she can do absolutely anything, and she most definitely has.
RetailHuffingtonPost

Makeup? Who Needs It? These Women Are Returning To The Office Without It

For a spell, COVID-19 ― and the switch to remote work ― put some unprecedented pressure on the billion-dollar global beauty industry. Cosmetic sales slumped heavily for most of last year ― in fact, sales of all beauty products last August were down 25% compared to six months prior. Lipstick was the hardest hit product, understandably so: A face mask and a heavy matte lip don’t play nicely together.
Skin Carethecut.com

The Best Tinted Moisturizers Every Black Woman Should Try

On some days, wearing a full face of makeup with caked-on foundation just isn’t an option. Sometimes there’s nothing like an easy product such as a good tinted moisturizer. I’ll admit, I used to not be a fan of these because of their sheerness. But with face masks, “no makeup” makeup looks are more popular than ever, and a full face of makeup every day just may not be necessary anymore. Sheer coverage also allows unique features like freckles and birthmarks to come through.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’ Star Florence Pugh Wants Harry Styles To Play A Marvel Hero

Black Widow star Florence Pugh revealed that she would like to see Harry Styles as a Marvel hero!. Florence Pugh’s performance as Yelena Belova in Marvel Studios’ newest film Black Widow was widely hailed as a highlight of the movie. The Academy Award-nominated actress became a new fan-favorite in the ever-growing roster of MCU characters and beyond the franchise, she also has an exciting future of other upcoming films. One of those films is the upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which she will star alongside Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde and Gemma Chan among others.
Behind Viral VideosIn Style

People Are Losing It Over This TikTok Filter That Gives You "Puffy" Eyes

Social media filters are kind of like foundation collections before the rise of Fenty Beauty: marketed for everyone, but only really applicable to people with light complexions. Only, while foundation is for the skin, filters can change everything about your face, from the coloring, to the actual physical structure. And most of them were made to enhance white, Eurocentric features.
Skin Caretheeverygirl.com

5 Skincare Tips To Try While We Wait for Paul Rudd To Drop His Skincare Routine

There are a few celebrities whose beauty stops me in my tracks: Rihanna, Meghan Markle, Lizzo, Sydney Sweeney, Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek, and Blake Lively, just to name a few. They have the best and brightest giving them facials, seaweed wraps, keratin treatments, and more, and their skin and hair show it. But there’s one celeb whose beauty is a bit of an enigma to the rest of the world: Mr. Paul Rudd. We’ve all seen the memes about how Paul Rudd looks exactly the same now as he did in Clueless 30 years ago, which has everyone wondering: What is Paul Rudd’s skincare routine?
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Page Six

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have a lunch date in Brooklyn

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz grabbed a bite to eat in Brooklyn, New York, Thursday, continuing to fuel relationship rumors between the actors. The potential pair were seen strolling though the borough before stopping at a local Mexican eatery, where they sat together outside and downed tacos while in deep conversation.
CelebritiesIn Style

Jennifer Lopez Keeps Wearing This Sleek Designer Face Mask That You Can Get on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Jennifer Lopez has stepped out in all kinds of face masks over the last year, including a slew of tie-dye varieties, crystal-encrusted options, and even one bearing her nickname (just in case you forgot who she was). While we never know what mask she'll wear next, we've noticed her reaching for this one-of-a-kind designer choice again and again — and you can get it on Amazon.
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

How Jenna Dewan Reportedly Feels About Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Relationship Rumors

Jenna Dewan is reportedly unbothered by rumors that her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, is in a romantic relationship with his current costar, Zoë Kravitz. Fans started speculating after Kravitz and Tatum were spotted “strolling” in the East Village on Wednesday, August 18. The pair appeared to be having a great time even before Tatum hopped on one of those low BMX bikes and Kravitz stood behind him on the back wheel’s pegs. Check out the pictures and details on Page Six.

