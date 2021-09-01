Meghan McCain blasts Biden over Afghanistan speech: ‘I do not recognize this man’

Today was a big day for The View — and that may be an understatement. The ABC talk show celebrated a few new shake-ups on their first episode following a brief summer hiatus; like, for example, returning to the studio for the first time in over a year. Finally, the ladies were back in action at the panel with each other, discussing hot topics with a live audience. And as Season 25 kicked off, the co-hosts deliberated issues like abortion and the war in Afghanistan in peace. Yes, thanks to the departure of the show’s most controversial co-host, Meghan McCain, The View had a little more normalcy today.