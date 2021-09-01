Meghan McCain blasts Biden over Afghanistan speech: ‘I do not recognize this man’
Meghan McCain blasted President Joe Biden’s speech on the completion of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan Tuesday, at one point tweeting, “I do not recognize this man.”. The former co-host of “The View” and daughter of the late Sen. John McCain — a longtime Capitol Hill colleague of Biden — took issue with the president’s contention in his speech that the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies had gone as smoothly as possible.nypost.com
