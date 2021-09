In sports in particular, the COVID-19 virus has drawn a lot of attention for immediate impacts (such as canceled games) and for procedural changes (such as to media restrictions). It’s occasionally seen coverage around deaths, including for media members, and it’s seen some coverage for those who have battled bad COVID symptoms during a normal infection period. But something that maybe deserves more attention is the plight of the COVID “long-haulers,” or, as per the CDC, those experiencing new, returning, or ongoing health problems four or more weeks after their first infection with the virus. And a new story from T.J. Quinn (an ESPN investigative reporter since 2007) is a remarkable look at this, as it not only covers the plight of Clemson defensive lineman Justin Foster, but compares it to the long-haul fight Quinn (seen above in 2013) has had with the virus.