White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Dealing with tight hamstring
Giolito was removed from Tuesday's start against the Pirates with tightness in his left hamstring. Giolito appeared to suffer the injury during the fifth inning while attempting to field an infield single, leading to his exit. The 27-year-old won't factor in the decision since he pitched 4.1 innings, and he gave up two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and four walks. The White Sox lost Lance Lynn (knee) to the injured list earlier Tuesday, and it's unclear whether Giolito will also require a trip to the shelf.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0