White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Dealing with tight hamstring

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Giolito was removed from Tuesday's start against the Pirates with tightness in his left hamstring. Giolito appeared to suffer the injury during the fifth inning while attempting to field an infield single, leading to his exit. The 27-year-old won't factor in the decision since he pitched 4.1 innings, and he gave up two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and four walks. The White Sox lost Lance Lynn (knee) to the injured list earlier Tuesday, and it's unclear whether Giolito will also require a trip to the shelf.

MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Grandal's return to White Sox is 'imminent'

Yasmani Grandal was behind the plate for Class AAA Charlotte Wednesday night, playing in his 10th minor-league rehab game. It might have been his last. Sidelined since July 6, when he tore a tendon in his left knee that required surgery, Grandal is on track to rejoin the Sox this weekend for a three-game series vs. the Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field.
MLBMLB

Giolito (hamstring) exits White Sox victory

CHICAGO --White Sox starter Lucas Giolito left a 4-2 victory over the Pirates Tuesday with one out in the fifth inning due to left hamstring tightness and will be re-evaluated Wednesday. Giolito slipped slightly fielding Ben Gamel’s tapper to the right of the mound and that slip allowed Gamel to...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Makes progress

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Engel (shoulder) has made progress the last two days, but the White Sox still don't have a plan for him to go on a rehab assignment. Engel was placed on the injured list Aug. 13, the day after the Field of Dreams game, with left shoulder inflammation. At the time, he was also diagnosed with right groin tightness, though it's unclear if his current situation is due to both injuries or one of the two. This means continued opportunities for Brian Goodwin in right field.
NFLCBS Sports

Bet the under for Robbie Ray vs. Lucas Giolito, plus other top picks for Wednesday

So there was an NFL trade today, as the New England Patriots sent Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams for a couple of conditional draft picks. On the surface, this trade stands out for a couple of reasons. The first is that it gives us an idea of how the Rams feel about their running backs following the injury to Cam Akers, but the more important takeaway is that I have not prepared for my fantasy drafts at all yet.
MLBSportsGrid

ChiSox’ Lucas Giolito To Miss Next Start

Scott Merkin reports that White Sox starter, Lucas Giolito, will miss his next start. Giolito was forced to leave Tuesday’s start in the fifth inning due to tightness in his hamstring. The right-hander would not have factored in the decision even if he completed five innings because the Pirates scored...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Resting Sunday

Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs. Moncada will take a seat for the series finale after he went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 7-0 loss, extending his hitting streak to a season-high 14 games in the process. Jake Lamb will step in at third base for Moncada, who is slashing .258/.359/.360 with two home runs and a stolen base in August.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The RBI race is really heating up now

We all know about how great Jose Abreu has been for the Chicago White Sox in his MLB career. He is now becoming known as one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise. His bat has been elite for a long time and he also plays some Gold Glove first base on defense. His value has been second to no player to put on that uniform for a very long time. When it is all said and done, he could be a top-five player in the history of the team.
MLBsoxmachine.com

White Sox 4, Pirates 2: Giolito leaves early with injury

Last year’s appearance against Pittsburgh at home was surreal for Lucas Giolito. With only his teammates, a select few of the media, and a bunch of cardboard cutouts witnessed the magical no-hitter Giolito tossed. Hoping to find that magic again and continue his outstanding stretch since the All-Star Break, Giolito hit a bump in the road. Well, it is better to say he slipped up as Giolito left early due to an injury in the fifth inning.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Lucas Giolito: Dallas Keuchel ‘Very Close' Despite Results

Giolito: Keuchel ‘very close’ despite struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lucas Giolito waxed poetic about the two types of confidence – situational and overall – before the conversation turned to his Chicago White Sox rotation mate Dallas Keuchel. Where did the struggling right-hander rank in confidence?. Giolito smiled...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Unavailable Wednesday

Manager Tony La Russa said Kimbrel was unavailable for Wednesday's win over the Pirates due to an unspecified physical issue, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. La Russa specified that it's not an arm injury, and it appears to be a minor concern since Kimbrel is expected to...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Giolito joins Lynn, Anderson on White Sox injured list

If the regular season was ending in a week or two, White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito said he'd likely still be in uniform. Since there is just over a month left on the schedule, Giolito said he's fine going on the injured list. Before the Sox played the Royals...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

White Sox’ rotation is the heal deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn are on the injured list. Carlos Rodon has been limited to five innings and 67 and 77 pitches in his two starts since coming off it. With October only four or five turns in the rotation away, it’s not the most...
MLBQuad-Cities Times

Lucas Giolito: Chicago White Sox place pitcher on injured list

Lucas Giolito played catch near the left-field warning track at Kauffman Stadium a couple of hours before the Chicago White Sox were scheduled to begin a weekend series Friday against the Kansas City Royals. After a brief break, the right-hander ran in the outfield to test an injured left hamstring.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits with knee contusion

Jimenez was removed from Tuesday's game against the A's with a right knee contusion, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Oakland's unique field dimensions led to Jimenez being struck in the right knee by a foul ball while in the dugout early in Tuesday's contest, and he eventually was removed from the game after safely sliding into home plate during the fifth inning. The 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.

