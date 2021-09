49ers news is rolling in as the 49ers get ready to take on the Detroit Lions in week 1 of the NFL season. Could Trey Lance and Jalen Hurd both miss the NFL season opener? Trey Lance is coming off of a finger injury on his throwing hand and Hurd continues to sit out of practice for maintenance on his knee. The 49ers signed former All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman in NFL Free Agency. To make room for him on the 49ers 53-man roster, Dontae Johnson has been released. 5 NFL Network analysts picked the 49ers to win the Super Bowl.