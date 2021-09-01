Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Returning to minors

The Miami Marlins have lacked swagger for some time. Losing will do that to a team. It's hard to strut around the diamond or flip bats when you're coming out on the wrong end of the score every night. Then 22-year-old shortstop Jasrado Hermis Arrington Chisholm, AKA Jazz Chisholm, Jr., arrived last September — and all that changed. Scores no longer mattered when it came to swagger. Confidence had nothing to do with the scoreboard. Marlins games were fun to watch again, even if the outcome wasn't the one fans had hoped for. A top Arizona Diamondbacks prospect the Marlins received in return in a 2019 trade for pitcher Zac Gallen, the Bahamian-born Chisholm has injected unabashed flair back to a game badly in need of just such a boost. He's worth the price of admission to a Marlins game all by himself, and he's just getting started. Once the Marlins core solidifies, watch out.