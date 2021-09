Vivo is expected to introduce the new X70 series. Several renders have been made public ahead of launch. We have an idea about all three smartphones. In the coming days, we can probably learn more about the Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and the Vivo X70 Pro+. A couple of photos have been shared on Weibo, showing a live photo of the Vivo phone. It seems the Chinese OEM is also ready for the product launch which is said to happen this September 9. That is next week already so we are anticipating more related details or photos will surface on the web.