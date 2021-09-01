CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams' Cam Akers: Officially on reserve/NFI list

The Rams have officially placed Akers (Achilles) on the reserve/non-football injury list, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports. Akers suffered a torn Achilles in July while readying himself for training camp, kicking it off on the active/non-football injury list. Now with the preseason and roster cuts behind them, the Rams made the procedural move and put him on the reserve version of the list. In Akers' absence, the team is poised to ride Darrell Henderson (thumb) and Sony Michel out of the backfield.

