Omaha Skutt Catholic deals goose eggs to Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in verdict 3-0

By Lede AI Sports Desk
Sioux City Journal
 8 days ago

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Omaha Skutt Catholic shutout Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 3-0 in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup on August 31. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

