CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Grandstand review: Doobie Bros. keep long train runnin’ despite sidelined, ‘under the weather’ Michael McDonald

By Ross Raihala
Pioneer Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears Michael McDonald has caught a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The Minnesota State Fair surprised ticketholders late Tuesday afternoon when they announced McDonald would not appear with the Doobie Brothers at the Grandstand just hours before the concert was set to start. (The opening act, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, was also pulled from the show. The band did not appear at a Sunday tour stop in Illinois, either.)

www.twincities.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcfee
Person
Michael Mcdonald
Person
Gene Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Doobies#Doobie Bros#The Minnesota State Fair#The Doobie Brothers#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

‘Recuperating and Isolating’ Michael McDonald Misses Doobie Brothers Show

Michael McDonald was absent from tonight’s (Aug. 31) Doobie Brothers performance due to an unidentified illness. After announcing before the show that McDonald would not be joining the band as scheduled, the Doobie Brothers addressed the issue early in their set. According to multiple firsthand reports, the group revealed that McDonald was “not feeling well” and that he was "recuperating and isolating at the moment." The band added that they expect the singer to rejoin the tour in a week or so.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Grandstand review: Tim McGraw fits right in at the Fair

Tim McGraw has always been a great fit for the Minnesota State Fair. For an event so rooted in farming, he’s long had the right anthems for the occasion, spinning songs of rural scenes and love among country youth, the joys of parties on the farm and the rewards of long-term relationships.
Celebritiessocietyofrock.com

Michael Mcdonald Is Recovering and Isolation Due To Unidentified Illness

At the Doobie Brothers show last night Michael McDonald was absent because of health issues. The other members addressed his absence by saying he was “not feeling well” and was currently “recuperating and isolating”. However, though his illness was not made public, the Doobie Brothers assured that he’d be well enough to join them on stage in a week.
MusicPosted by
Eagle 102.3

Doobie Brothers Hit the Road With Michael McDonald: Set List, Videos

The Doobie Brothers have finally embarked on their 50th anniversary tour, joined by Michael McDonald for the first time in 25 years. Originally announced in 2019 and scheduled for 2020, the trek was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the 50th anniversary tour is technically taking place on the Doobie’s 51st year -- not that they had much control over it.
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Doobie Brothers rock the State Fair without McDonald, who was out with COVID

There is a new showbiz axiom this year: If life gives you COVID, sometimes the show can go on. At least, if you're the Doobie Brothers. Co-founding guitarist-singer Tom Johnston had COVID early last year and the Doobies called off their shows in Las Vegas before the pandemic struck. However, on Tuesday, apparently some members of the Doobies entourage — they travel with a COVID compliance officer — tested positive. Keyboardist/singer Michael McDonald, who hasn't toured with the group for 26 years, was scratched in late afternoon for a sold-out concert at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand.
Minnesota Statecbslocal.com

Michael McDonald Won’t Join Doobie Brothers For Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Show

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Yacht rock legend Michael McDonald is apparently abandoning his fellow Doobie Brothers for Tuesday night’s Minnesota State Fair Grandstand show. Fair officials say McDonald won’t perform with the group, which will still play at 7:30 p.m. The Doobie’s opening act, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, will also not perform. No reason was given by officials for their absences.
Clarkston, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Doobie Bros. Postpone Detroit Show, Is Van Andel Date In Jeopardy?

The Doobie Brothers have postponed tonight's show at Clarkston's DTE Energy Theater (you know, Pine Knob). But is next week's GR date in question?. The Doobs long delayed 50th Anniversary tour, their first with Michael McDonald in quite awhile, has been postponed through September 8 due to what they say is a crew member testing positive for Covid.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Michael McDonald and opening band drop out of State Fair Grandstand show hours before showtime

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota State Fair announced two major changes to that night’s Grandstand concert. Michael McDonald will not appear with the headliners the Doobie Brothers. It’s a big deal, as the current tour was the band’s first with McDonald in 25 years. Also, the opening act the Dirty Dozen Brass Band will not perform. The Doobie Brothers are now scheduled to take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
EntertainmentPioneer Press

Grandstand review: Darci Lynne closes out Fair; Okee Dokee Brothers stand out

Where are you headed, Darci Lynne? Once you’ve carved out a niche as unique as hers in the entertainment world, what would be the optimal career move?. In case you haven’t heard of Darci Lynne, she was the 12-year-old girl from Oklahoma who emerged as 2017’s champion on the “America’s Got Talent” TV show. (The one with Simon Cowell and company, not to be confused with “American Idol,” which people do.) She wowed 52 million viewer/voters as a ventriloquist comedian and singer with a voice way outsized for her age, especially impressive since she sings with her mouth closed, letting her puppet companions seize the spotlight.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Grandstand review: Miranda Lambert shines after thunderstorm closes much of the Fair opening night

On opening night Thursday, the Minnesota State Fair felt more like the Great Minnesota Get-Wet-Together. A thunderstorm descended on the Fair early in the evening, sending fairgoers scrambling for shelter. Just after 7 p.m., nearby lightning led the Fair to evacuate the Grandstand about 15 minutes before opening act Lindsay Ell was scheduled to take the stage.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley reveal that their mother’s best friend will play their mom in Hallmark movies

Actress Anna Holbrook will play the mother of Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley in the Sister Swap movies airing this Christmas on Hallmark. The real-life sisters cried as they announced Holbrook’s involvement during an Instagram Live event. “It’s miraculous,” Williams-Paisley said. Holbrook, who starred in Another World from 1979 to...
Musicsocietyofrock.com

5 Hated Classic Rock Songs From Great Bands

Even the greatest classic rock bands don’t have a perfect catalogue. Especially when they experimented with their music, there was always the risk of something not working out. And let’s just say, these songs disappointed their fans. 5. Tai’ Shan – Rush. Rush have some pretty weird songs in their...
Musicwirx.com

Wolfgang Van Halen would like you to stop asking him to play Van Halen songs

Here’s some advice if you attend a Mammoth WVH show: don’t request “Panama.”. Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of late Van Halen icon Eddie Van Halen, is currently on tour with his solo band while opening for Guns N’ Roses. His sets have consisted of songs from the group’s self-titled debut, but apparently people think he should be playing songs from his dad’s band.

Comments / 0

Community Policy