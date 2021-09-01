Grandstand review: Doobie Bros. keep long train runnin’ despite sidelined, ‘under the weather’ Michael McDonald
It appears Michael McDonald has caught a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The Minnesota State Fair surprised ticketholders late Tuesday afternoon when they announced McDonald would not appear with the Doobie Brothers at the Grandstand just hours before the concert was set to start. (The opening act, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, was also pulled from the show. The band did not appear at a Sunday tour stop in Illinois, either.)www.twincities.com
Comments / 0