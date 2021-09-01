Sixers deserve plenty of blame for what's going on with Ben Simmons

The Ben Simmons Saga in Philadelphia is now entering its fourth month of agony. A situation that (this time, at least) started with Simmons’s flummoxing playoff series against the Hawks, included his teammates and coach wondering aloud about his postseason utility, and quickly entered a full-blown trade watch, is seemingly close to reaching a breaking point. This week, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported Simmons “no longer wants to be a Sixer” and is threatening to skip training camp, which begins Sept. 28. This makes sense considering Simmons has been shopped around like an old couch on Craigslist for practically the entire summer. Though even as tensions rise and with the season now only a little over a month away, there’s still time for both the Sixers and Simmons to come out the other side of this experience in better positions.