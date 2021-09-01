Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

UGA immunologists say the vaccine protects against the delta variant, but may not against others

By Carol Sbarge, WSB-TV
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wum8S_0biwDOSd00

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that the current vaccines are effective even against the delta variant. These vaccines have also been effective in keeping people from getting sick enough to go to the hospital.

“I’m vaccinated. I’m fully vaccinated, and I would just encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” said Raevyn Williamson.

Williamson is relieved to be vaccinated. Ted Ross, Director for the Center for Vaccines and Immunology at the University of Georgia, says that even with the delta variant, the vaccines protect most people.

“On the good side, we now know the vaccinations are protecting us from severe disease, protecting us from hospitalizations. Very, very few people in the hospital are people that have been vaccinated, and those tend to have underlying health conditions,” said Ross.

Ross even spoke on new variants of the coronavirus. The C.1.2. variant that first appeared in South Africa in the spring is closely watched as it has a very high mutation rate. Surveillance is happening on that and other variants to see if current vaccines protect against those variants.

“If it doesn’t, then we are going to have to rapidly develop another vaccine for that particular variant and get out to the population. So it is an ever ongoing process,” said Ross.

Ross says vaccine developers can use their current technology to create new vaccines if needed fairly quickly.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
74K+
Followers
64K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#Immunologists#Vaccinations#Uga#The University Of Georgia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

Delta variant – latest: 39 states a ‘very high risk’ as study shows Moderna vaccine more effective than Pfizer

As the Covid-19 Delta variant continues to spread throughout the United States, disease expert Larry Brilliant says the pandemic is “closer to the beginning” than the end unless everyone across the globe is vaccinated to prevent the emergence of new variants.The prediction comes amid warnings from Queen Mary University epidemiologist, Dr Deepti Gurdasani, who says herd immunity is “not possible” unless the vaccine roll-out is expanded to include 12 to 15-year-olds. The UK’s 16 and 17-year-olds will be offered their first injection of the Pfizer vaccine within weeks.Dr Anthony Fauci, meanwhile, says anyone who thought children were immune to...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NJ.com

Is Moderna’s COVID vaccine better against Delta than Pfizer’s? Researchers weigh in.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine might offer better protection against the Delta variant than the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to a report by Reuters. The efficacy of Moderna’s vaccine fell from 86% to 76% between early 2021 and July, according to a study by the Mayo Clinic Health System. Meanwhile, the effectiveness of Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine dropped from 76% to 42%.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The 5 Most Common Signs You Caught Delta If You're Vaccinated, Study Says

The Delta variant has proven to be one of the most difficult hurdles faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The highly contagious strain has spread quickly among the unvaccinated and has also shown that it can still infect some people who've received both of their shots. Now, a new study published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases has shed some new light on the variant, including certain common symptoms for vaccinated people to be aware of that could be signs you've actually caught Delta.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says CDC

The new variant of COVID-19 is different from previous versions. It's "more dangerous than other variants of the virus," says the CDC. "The Delta variant is highly contagious, more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," not to mention, "some data suggest the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people." How do you know you have it? Read on for 9 symptoms, get vaccinated if you haven't been yet, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This vaccine may fight all COVID-19 variants effectively

In a recent study published in ACS Infectious Diseases, researchers found a heat-tolerant COVID-19 vaccine can fight against all current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. They showed the vaccine formulations triggered a strong immune response in mice, protected hamsters from the virus, and remained stable at 37°C for up to a month and at 100°C for up to 90 minutes.
ScienceScientist

Study Reveals Declining COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Against Infection

Post-COVID-19 vaccine immunity seems to be waning, according to a report published yesterday (August 24) in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. The study followed more than 4,000 healthcare workers and other frontline essential workers across six states for 35 weeks, testing study...
Public Healthtexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns the Delta Variant May Cause Worse Illness For Unvaccinated People

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the Delta variant of the virus is continuously mutating and may soon have new symptoms and worse conditions, particularly targeting the unvaccinated citizens. The warning comes following news on the continuous debate...
Public Healthpharmatimes.com

Study finds protection against COVID-19 ‘waning’ in fully vaccinated people

New real-world study data has found that protection against COVID-19 is ‘waning’ in individuals who have received two vaccine doses. The ZOE COVID Study app assessed data on positive COVID-19 PCR test results between May and July 2021, with over a million people included having had two doses of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy