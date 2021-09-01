King’s coronation

Raised by a Northwestern All-American and East Texas Hall of Honor head coach, Haynes King’s love of the sport comes as no surprise. Texas A&M's new starting quarterback was born in Longview, home of King’s alma mater and the 2018 state champion Lobos, Longview High School. Known for its successful football program, the high school is led by head football coach and King’s father, John, who has an overall record of 180-36 with the Lobos and a 2018 state championship under his belt.