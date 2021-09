On Aug. 28, a Comanche Court resident called police after discovering that his home had been burglarized. An arriving officer talked to the victim, who said he had returned home to find that his doors had been kicked in. Several items were stolen, including a safe with $5,000 in cash, as well as a silver and diamond necklace (valued at $7,000), a Mac Book Pro (valued at $1,000), Louis Vuitton shoes (valued at $1,200), Dior Shoes (valued at $1,200) and other items.