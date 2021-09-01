CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Isotope Wolf on his appearances mark: ‘Records are made to be broken’

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the lengthy, 14-year transaction log for 31-year-old pitcher Nelson Gonzalez, his first day as an Albuquerque Isotope was on May 24, 2015. The 25-year-old reliever from the Dominican Republic was officially called up from the New Britain (Connecticut) Rock Cats the same day the Isotopes played a doubleheader on the road against the Round Rock Express, a fellow Pacific Coast League member.

MLBABQJournal

Gonzalez nears Isotopes record, holds value beyond his mound work

Nelson Gonzalez was 16 years old when he signed a minor league deal with the Colorado Rockies on Jan. 2, 2007. The 6-foot-1, hard throwing right-hander from Barahona, Dominican Republic, knew he was about to embark on a baseball journey — the kind so many kids from his home nation dream of.

