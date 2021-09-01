Ex-Isotope Wolf on his appearances mark: ‘Records are made to be broken’

Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals. Cabrera hit career home run No. 500 on Sunday and followed with No. 501 a game later. The Tigers did pinch run for the veteran after he walked in the eighth inning, and that could become a regular occurrence now that he's reached the long ball milestone. Cabrera should still start most days and get the opportunity to build on his 14 home runs for the year, which is the most he's hit in a season since 2016.