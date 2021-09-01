Hurricane Ida damage has left Grand Isle ‘uninhabitable,’ Louisiana parish leader says

Hurricane Ida just wreaked havoc on my state, as I experienced firsthand last week. However, I didn’t find out about what happened in Norco, LA, until recently. In Norco, there’s a Shell refinery that was left spewing toxic chemicals into the air. Honestly, this isn’t surprising. Hurricane Ida made landfall last as a category 4 storm, and left many of us without power. I’m one of the lucky ones who got my power back on Thursday, but there are many still without power and even without water. Add into the mix some toxic air and you have a recipe for another disaster.