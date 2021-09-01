CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Hurricane Ida damage has left Grand Isle ‘uninhabitable,’ Louisiana parish leader says

By Dom Calicchio
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fury of Hurricane Ida has left the barrier island community of Grand Isle "uninhabitable," a Louisiana parish leader said Tuesday. A search-and-rescue caravan traveling to the Jefferson Parish community was able to arrive by road but 10 to 12 levee breaks on the Gulf of Mexico side of the island left 100% of homes and other structures damaged, with nearly 40% of them totally destroyed or nearly destroyed, parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng told reporters at a news conference.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fox News

Fox News

563K+
Followers
114K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slidell, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Grand Isle, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafitte, LA
Grand Isle, LA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricane Isaac#Hurricane Gustav#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Ida#Jefferson Parish#The Associated Press#Ap#Wwl Tv#Fox 8 New Orleans#St Tammany Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

Hurricane Ida Left A Louisiana Refinery Spewing Chemicals And An Oil Spill In The Gulf

Hurricane Ida just wreaked havoc on my state, as I experienced firsthand last week. However, I didn’t find out about what happened in Norco, LA, until recently. In Norco, there’s a Shell refinery that was left spewing toxic chemicals into the air. Honestly, this isn’t surprising. Hurricane Ida made landfall last as a category 4 storm, and left many of us without power. I’m one of the lucky ones who got my power back on Thursday, but there are many still without power and even without water. Add into the mix some toxic air and you have a recipe for another disaster.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WAFB

Replacement SNAP benefits approved for 18 parishes following Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following Hurricane Ida, recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive a 55% replacement benefit. The 18 parishes approved for automatic SNAP replacement benefits are: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington.
Louisiana Statewgno.com

Replacement SNAP funds approved for select Louisiana parishes

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — SNAP recipients in parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida will soon receive an allowance to replace lost and spoiled food. On Sunday, the Department of Children & Family Services announced SNAP recipients of 18 Louisiana parishes will automatically be issued 55% of their monthly allotment for August.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

FEMA says power outages — not just storm damage — may qualify residents for evacuation aid

This story was co-published with Southerly. Louisiana residents who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ida — or those who need a place to stay now amid a prolonged power outage and heat advisory — could be eligible for hotel room assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency even if their homes were not damaged by the storm. This is a different stance from earlier messaging this week by FEMA and the state.
Louisiana Stategcaptain.com

Coast Guard Responds To Multiple Oil Spills Along Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — As part of the ongoing Hurricane Ida response, the Coast Guard conducted overflights Sunday that focused on two locations previously identified for further investigation. Members of the National Strike Force aboard a Coast Guard HC-144 flew over Bay Marchand, south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, and the Enterprise...
Environmentinvesting.com

Flash floods threaten U.S. Southern states deluged by Hurricane Ida

(Reuters) - U.S. Southern states still grappling with widespread power outages and water-logged homes after deadly Hurricane Ida faced new flash flood threats on Monday from slow-moving rain and drenching thunderstorms. Storms capable of producing two to three inches (5-8 cm) of rain "in a pretty short period of time"...
Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

Replacement SNAP benefits coming to residents in 18 parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Ida left a lot of damage throughout Louisiana and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service is trying to help those who were affected by the storm. A recent waiver approval from FNS means that residents “in 18 Louisiana parishes impacted by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy