Michigan City, IN

Michigan City, Calumet enter state football rankings

By Times staff, wire reports
NWI.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan City, Calumet join AP state rankings: Michigan City and Calumet have earned spots in the latest Associated Press state rankings released Tuesday. Michigan City (2-0) entered the Class 5A rankings at No. 9, while Calumet (2-0) moved into the No. 10 spot in 3A. Holdovers in the rankings are Merrillville (2-0), up one spot to No. 3 in 6A; Valparaiso (2-0), holding steady at No. 4 in 5A; and Andrean (1-1), still No. 4 in 2A. Local teams receiving votes were Chesterton in 6A and Hobart in 4A.

