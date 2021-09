News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Choosing a bowling ball for the first time can be puzzling and overwhelming. There are loads of decisions: Which brand would be best? Which kind of material should you go for? What sort of core is ideal? What ball can provide the hook potential, and how could you pick the right ball for the hook? What weight of the ball is ideal? Simply read this article to find out about some of the fundamental ideas behind picking a bowling ball and what you need to consider before choosing an ideal bowling bowl. Relax; in reality, it’s a lot simpler than it appears.