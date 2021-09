The Mets miracle win over Miami on Tuesday writes itself, but it’s too late. Yes, on the same day the Mets apologize for thumbing down fans after getting booed, the Mets scored five times in the 9th to beat Miami and thumbs down ring leader Javier Baez scored the winning run. It’s a feel good story for one day, but doesn’t undo the damage and not for one second do I believe this team is going to rally and win the National League East. The Mets have been a bad baseball team since the All Star team, and one come from behind win over the Marlins isn’t going to change the narrative.