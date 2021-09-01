Clean Juice sets to impress in Omaha

On Aug. 15, a juice bar named “Clean Juice” opened their doors in The Old Market. Founders Kat and Landon Eckles opened the first ever location in North Carolina in 2015, selling healthy menu options such as juices, salads and more. They also offer juice cleansing plans, so if you’re trying to be more health conscious, this may be the place for you. They have over 100 locations across the country, and this is the one and only location in Omaha. I decided to take a visit to The Old Market to see what Clean Juice has to offer.