Fontanelle Forest acts as nature haven amid urban area

Omaha’s Fontenelle Forest, coupled with Neale Woods Nature Center in Bellevue, encompasses over 2,100 acres of forest, prairie and wetlands, with 19 miles of hiking. Fontenelle Forest has trails that are open from sunrise to sunset along with various group hikes, night hikes and nature events. It also partners with Tree Rush to offer seven aerial trails through the treetops, over one hundred aerial challenges and ten zip lines.