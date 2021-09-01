CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton’s proposed campus expansion into Princeton Historical District faces local pushback

Daily Princetonian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University is planning to relocate former eating club Court Clubhouse across Prospect Avenue, demolishing three Victorian-style homes in the process. The proposal, which would create space for a Prospect Avenue entrance for the University’s planned home for Environmental Studies and the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (ES + SEAS), has seen backlash from several local groups and members of the community. These critics have noted the plan’s disruption to the current state of Prospect Avenue and the Princeton Historic District.

