CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Fifteen Health Departments Awarded Accreditation or Reaccreditation Status by the Public Health Accreditation Board

Times Union
 8 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) today announced the names of fifteen public health departments that have achieved accreditation or reaccreditation status, after completion of a systematic review process against national standards. These health departments demonstrated their commitment to quality improvement during the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Public Health Emergencies#Health And Safety#Phab#Prweb#Public Health Codes#Tribal#Dnp#Rn#Faan#Geauga Public Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthUPMATTERS

As COVID cases rise, LMAS Health Department issues Public Health Advisory

LUCE, MACKINAC, ALGER AND SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES – LMAS District Health Department is issuing this Public Health Advisory in response to the rapidly rising COVID cases in the District. There are 31 separate outbreaks in the Upper Peninsula, associated with long term care, healthcare facilities, religious services, sporting events, restaurants, private gatherings, and workplaces.
Ventura County, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

State department of public health confirms West Nile in Simi

The Ventura County Environmental Health Division received confirmation Aug. 26 from the California Department of Public Health that a bird collected during the third week of August from the Simi Valley area tested positive for West Nile virus. It was the first bird collected in 2021 to test positive for...
Lenoir County, NCneusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir County Health Department Public Health Nurse III

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The primary purpose of this position is to coordinate Family Planning, STD/HIV and Adult Health programs and to supervise the staff that are involved in these clinics. This position will schedule clinics and provide educational and assessment needs for any adult services clinic. This position will also ensure program guidelines are met and initiate changes and/or new programs in a timely manner.
Public Healthpanolawatchman.com

Mental Health is Public Health

Transcript: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/videos/partner-calls/Webinar_Audio_Transcript_8.23.21.pdf. Resource Link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/videos/partner-calls/Resource-Links-8.23.2021.docx. Slide Presentation: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/videos/partner-calls/2021.08.23_Partner-Update-Slides_FINAL.pptx. This video can also be viewed at.
Mental HealthWHSV

Education Department awarded $1.8M for mental health program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Education’s program to increase mental health awareness among youth and train school staff to respond has received a $1.8 million grant from the federal government. The award was announced Tuesday by U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito of West...
Educationkusi.com

California Department of Public Health pressures school districts to enforce mask mandates

The complete letter from the California Department of Public Health can be read here, or below:. On July 12, 2021, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) updated its guidance for K-12 schools, which continued the universal mask requirement first instituted in January 2021. Schools throughout the state have implemented the requirement, which was subsequently adopted and endorsed by leading health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The scientific consensus is unequivocal. Unfortunately, some elected officials and school leaders have expressed their intent to violate the law—and risk their students’ safety—by failing to enforce the universal mask requirement for indoor school settings.
Public HealthCrossville Chronicle

ACROSS THE BOARD: Club follows public health advisories

Back in June, when we shared our Across The Board message, we made little mention of the coronavirus, other than our comments regarding returning to business as usual. Unfortunately, since then the coronavirus delta variant infection rate, vaccination numbers and masking have dominated the news cycles once again. So this...
Delaware County, PADelaware County Daily Times

Delco Board of Health hiring employees for new county health department

The Delaware County Board of Health is on its mission to hire employees to staff the county Health Department, on track to open January 2022. On Wednesday, Rosemarie Halt, board president, said they continue their search for an executive director for the department and the board discussed its need for nurses and inspectors.
Mancelona, MIUpNorthLive.com

Mancelona Public Schools accepts mask mandate from health department

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- While many school boards and parents are upset over the Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s mask mandate, one northern Michigan school board is accepting the mandate. The Mancelona Public Schools Board of Education met Tuesday night to review its COVID-19 PLAN. The school board was...
Baldwin County, ALWPMI

COVID-19 update from Alabama Department of Public Health

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Top state health officials are calling current COVID-19 conditions a crisis situation. “We are once again having a very difficult week this week,” Alabama Dept. of Public Health State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “I don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this.”
Klamath County, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Klamath County Public Health attains national accreditation

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) recently was granted national accreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). KCPH joins the Oregon Health Authority and 14 other local public health departments in Oregon by garnering this honor. Accreditation, which is valid for five years before the need for reaccreditation, means:
Pittsfield, MAwamc.org

Pittsfield Director of Public Health, Board Of Health Chair Resign

Two senior Pittsfield, Massachusetts public health officials have resigned. At Wednesday night’s Board of Health meeting, Director of Public Health Gina Armstrong and Board Of Health Chair Alan Kulberg announced they would step down. After a year and a half of serving as the public faces of the city’s COVID-19 response, both cited the weight of the pandemic as factors in their resignations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy