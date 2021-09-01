Features shine in Kanye West's 'Donda'

Third time's the charm, right? After over a month of leadup and two preceding, increasingly ornate work-in-progress livestream events, Kanye West appears finally ready to release Donda, his much-anticipated tenth album. Tonight at 9PM CT (10PM ET, 7PM PT) West will unveil the album at Chicago's Soldier Field, after two Donda livestream events in late-July and early-August that took place at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The earlier events, although implicitly billed as album-release events, never actually led to the official release of Donda; instead, they appeared to showcase albums that were still in some gestational stage. But all signs point to tonight being the one: earlier this week, West announced pre-orders for the Donda "stem player", a sampler that comes pre-loaded with Donda that will ship in "Summer 2021", aka by the end of the week. This third livestream also comes at the tail-end of a week that saw West try to legally change his name to Ye West. Two songs on the record have already been released in some form: the Dr. Dre-featuring "Glory" and "No Child Left Behind" were previously premiered in Beats commercials starring Sha'Carri Richardson. As with the prior livestream events, tonight's Donda event will be livestreamed on Apple Music. Watch the whole thing go down tonight at Apple Music, and pre-save the record on Apple Music here.