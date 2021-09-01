Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ May Shelve Output Increases as Covid Dents Demand

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Wednesday but gave back the gains as we got close to the downtrend line. Ultimately, this is a market that continues to see a lot of noisy behavior, especially as we are dancing around the 50 day EMA. The 50 day EMA is essentially flat, so this tells me that the market really has no clear cut direction as to where we are going next. That being said, if we can break above the downtrend line, then the market goes much higher. On the other hand, if we break down below the $67.50 level, then it is likely that we go looking towards the $65 level.