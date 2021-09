A couple weeks before the start of the Fall semester, I incurred an injury during a walk near my house. It was in my best interest that the injury get looked at right away, so I called the Health Center on Campus. Upon dialing the number, I got a message that the facilities were closed but I could leave a message at a different number. I tried out the new number and actually spoke to someone there, Tracy. I let her know of my situation and she said she would see if anyone was on campus who could help me out. Unfortunately, I was told no one was on campus to help me with my wound, but that I could call back when they opened on Monday, August 16.