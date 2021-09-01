CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Franklin alderman candidates meet for forum

By Josh Vardaman • Staff Writer
williamsonherald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral of Franklin’s candidates for the upcoming board of mayor and aldermen election gathered at the Franklin City Hall Board Room Tuesday for a candidate forum. Hosted by the League of Women Voters of Williamson County and moderated by Tom Lawrence of WAKM AM-950, the forum gave candidates from Wards 1, 2 and 4 an opportunity to discuss some of the city’s hottest issues. Unopposed incumbent in Ward 1 Beverly Burger; Ward 2 candidates Mike Vaughn, Matt Brown, Angela Hubbard and Tina Pierret; and Ward 4 candidates Patrick Baggett and Elizabeth Downing Wanczak were all in attendance.

