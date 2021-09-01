Boys soccer: First-half surge pushes Fargo North past Grand Forks Central

GRAND FORKS — Three Spartans found the back of the net to lift Fargo North to an 3-1 Eastern Dakota Conference boys soccer win over Grand Forks Central. All of North’s goals came in the first half. After GFC scored first, the Spartans’ Koby Kiland netted the equalizer with a header. James Lien then put North ahead with a goal on an assist from Brendan Richards. Richards then pushed it to 3-1 with 17 seconds left in the first half.