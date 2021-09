Today I went for an annual physical. And I got a COVID-19 vaccination booster. Due to some of the work I do, I was considered an essential worker when vaccinations were first being administered. I got my initial two Pfizer shots in February. My doctor said that the newest research shows that the Pfizer vaccine works at maximum efficiency for six months and the Moderna for eight. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been suggesting those with autoimmune diseases get a third shot now, on Monday, August 30, an independent CDC panel concluded that a third dose of Pfizer vaccine be given after six months to all who have taken it. A panel of experts that advises the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on vaccines plans to meet on Sept. 17 to discuss additional doses of Pfizer’s shot, reports Reuters.