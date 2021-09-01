Man accused of shooting brother to death during argument in NE Houston

A man is dead after police say he was shot by his brother during an argument in northeast Houston.

Officers responded to a call in the 5500 block of Cavalcade Tuesday at about 5:05 p.m. At the scene, officers said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The accused shooter, who was identified as the victim's brother, was still on the scene and was taken into custody for questioning.

During an investigation, officers learned that the brothers were in some sort of altercation when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim was taken to LBJ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Officers say this is not the first time they've come out to this location, as the brothers have a long-standing history of disputes.

At this time, no charges have been filed and an investigation is still underway.