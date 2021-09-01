Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Community Cares donation event set for Thursday

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmG35_0biw272L00

There are many ways you can help those impacted by Hurricane Ida. KATC has an ongoing list of area organizations and individuals that are lending a hand here.

Another opportunity is a supply drive being held in Lafayette to assist Houma residents. It's happening Thursday in the Northgate Mall parking lot from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will follow social distancing guidelines because of COVID-19, so all donations must be made from inside your vehicle.

Organizers say this is an opportunity to meet the needs of our neighboring communities.

"I was like, we have to do something for the city of Houma. There are so many other places, but Houma really sits close to home because I have a close friend who stays there. So I wanted to create a space because we have a great group of people in the city of Lafayette that wants to give that wants to help," said host Tonya Bolden-Ball. "So I'm just cultivating a space for people to donate."

If you know of any other drive or event being held to help out in southeast Louisiana, send it to us at news@katctv.com.

