BATON ROUGE, La. – Long before the COVID-19 global health crisis shuttered schools and companies, communities of color were victimized by over-policing, mass incarceration, under-resourced schools, aging infrastructure, and lack of good-paying jobs. That has created a sea of suffering, particularly among groups long impacted by systemic racism and social exclusion. Now, the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice is convening a press briefing where Black women organizers in Louisiana will detail what is happening, what is needed and where the community will go from here. The event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at noon ET. To participate, register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9h2DBYxtTfieE9lfYGFwwA.