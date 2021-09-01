Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

McCarthy threatens companies that share GOP lawmakers' private data with Capitol riot panel

By Jeremy Beaman
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbpWC_0biw1kHw00


H ouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy took aim at members of Democratic leadership on Tuesday, saying they are coercing telecommunications companies into assisting in their investigation of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The California Republican accused members of the Democratic-led House Select Committee on Jan. 6 of pursuing a "surveillance state" and threatened any companies who accede to possible subpoenas for access to the communications of Republican lawmakers.

A story published Monday reported that the Jan 6 committee asked telecommunications companies to preserve records from several Republican lawmakers involved in the “Stop the Steal” rally ahead of the Capitol riot.

These lawmakers include Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Jody Hice of Georgia, and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, according to CNN.

REPUBLICANS TARGETED BY JAN. 6 COMMITTEE WARN OF ANOTHER 'WITCH HUNT'

"Adam Schiff, [Select Committee Chairman] Bennie Thompson, and Nancy Pelosi’s attempts to strong-arm private companies to turn over individuals’ private data would put every American with a phone or computer in the crosshairs of a surveillance state run by Democrat politicians," McCarthy said in a statement Tuesday.

"If these companies comply with the Democrat order to turn over private information, they are in violation of federal law and subject to losing their ability to operate in the United States," he continued. "If they pursue this path, a Republican majority will not forget and will be ready to hold them fully accountable under the law."

The lawmakers mentioned in the report preceded McCarthy with rebukes of their own.

"#Socialists & 'Pelosi Republicans' (Cheney & Kinzinger) seek my phone records?" Brooks wrote on Twitter, calling the move "Russian Collusion Hoax 2.0" and asserting that anyone who examines his records would be bored.

"This committee is following the same witch hunt playbook the Democrats used against President Trump,” Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Washington Examiner in a statement.

The Select Committee addressed McCarthy's criticism Tuesday without denying a request to companies to preserve records.

"The Select Committee is investigating the violent attack on the Capitol and attempt to overturn the results of last year’s election. We’ve asked companies not to destroy records that may help answer questions for the American people," the committee tweeted . "The committee’s efforts won’t be deterred by those who want to whitewash or cover up the events of January 6th, or obstruct our investigation."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The committee has already written a host of social media and communications companies — including major industry players Facebook, Google, and Reddit, as well as less conspicuous ones — in demand of records relating to the Jan. 6 riot. Thompson put a two-week deadline on the committee's requests, dated Aug. 26.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
135K+
Followers
49K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Louie Gohmert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#Republicans#Gop#Democratic#House Select Committee#Cnn#Republicans#American#Socialists#Twitter#Democrats#The Washington Examiner#The Select Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Congress & CourtsDaily Beast

GOP’s Promised Jan. 6 Probe Has One Problem: No One Wants It

When he appeared before the press on July 21, the day that Speaker Nancy Pelosi booted two Republicans from a panel to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a pledge. “We will run our own investigation,” the California Republican said. “Why was...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

On Jan. 6 attack, key Republicans act like they have something to hide

It's been about a week since House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened telecommunications companies, warning that "a Republican majority will not forget" if the private sector leaders cooperate with the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack. The GOP leader added that the companies will be "in violation of federal law" if they provide materials to the bipartisan House select committee.
Congress & CourtsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Attempts to remove Cheney from conference continue

CASPER — Far-right House members continue to push to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from the Republican Conference following her appointment Thursday as vice chairwoman of the Jan. 6 Select Committee. Cheney has faced sustained backlash for her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump and speak out against his attempts...
Congress & CourtsStar-Tribune

Attempts from fellow Republicans to oust Cheney continue

Far-right House members continue to push to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from the Republican Conference following her appointment Thursday as vice chairwoman of the Jan. 6 Select Committee. Cheney has faced sustained backlash for her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump and speak out against his attempts to undermine...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

‘Totally irresponsible’: Pelosi slams GOP for threatening to oppose debt ceiling extension

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized congressional Republicans on Wednesday for threatening to oppose an extension of the federal debt ceiling, arguing that such an act is “totally irresponsible.”. Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, bemoaned the politicization of the federal government’s debt and budget during a Capitol Hill press conference. “Let me...
ProtestsPosted by
POLITICO

Greene, Cawthorn planning to skip Sept. 18 rally as Capitol Hill gears up

Two conservatives who've argued that some who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 were unfairly prosecuted aren't expected to attend the event defending those rioters. Amid rising concerns on the Hill about potential violence during a Sept. 18 rally defending those arrested during the Capitol riot, two well-known House conservatives who have described some Jan. 6 insurrectionists as "political prisoners" say they’re not planning to attend this month's event.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Whatever happened to Kevin McCarthy's Jan. 6 investigation?

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's record related to the Jan. 6 attack is deeply unfortunate. For example, the California Republican famously agreed that Donald Trump bore responsibility for the insurrectionist riot, before the congressman ultimately decided that it'd be in his political interests to change his mind. Similarly, McCarthy initially...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Pelosi’s debt ceiling warning to McConnell

FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: The Democratic campaign committees — the DCCC, DSCC and DNC — will be teaming up with Planned Parenthood Action Fund on a release today arguing that the Supreme Court’s refusal to block Texas’ six-week abortion ban raises the sakes for 2022. It's just the first of many efforts to use the Texas law — and lack of high court action — to turn out the Democratic base. The statements.
Congress & CourtsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Calling out Rep. Madison Cawthorn's lies

The lesson lawmakers should have learned after the riotous attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 is that violent words can incite violent acts. When lawmakers cross this line, the rebuke should come swiftly. With the exceptions of Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, congressional...

Comments / 0

Community Policy