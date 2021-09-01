Cancel
Severe Weather Warning Issued for Heavy Rainfall on Navajo Nation

redlakenationnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Nation Department of Emergency Management has issued a severe weather warning due to the forecast of heavy rainfall that is expected to begin on early Wednesday morning. "The weather forecast shows heavy rainfall this week beginning on Wednesday morning in the western portion of...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Passaic, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued with heavy rain on the way

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service with up to 2 inches of rain and damaging winds expected to lash New Jersey on Wednesday night. The watches are in effect for Bergen, Hunterdon, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties until midnight Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm & Flash Flood Watches, Warnings Issued For Areas Across Region

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington Counties and Baltimore City until 12:00 a.m. A flash flood watch was issued for Flash Flood Watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties until 4 a.m. A flood warning was issued for Carroll and Frederick Counties until 4:15 a.m. The National Weather Service said that showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected tonight. There could be periods with heavy rainfall with rates around one to three inches per hour. Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect through 2am tonight as we track the potential for repeated rounds of rain and t-storms on the way. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Q9oocOPWNi — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) September 9, 2021 Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Washington and Baltimore City in MD until 12:00am. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) September 9, 2021
Lycoming County, PAnorthcentralpa.com

National Weather Service: Severe thunderstorm warning in Sullivan County and parts of Lycoming County

National Weather Service State College PA 327 PM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 326 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Shunk to near Kettle Creek Gorge to near Barbours, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Kettle Creek Gorge, Lincoln Falls, Barbours, Shunk, Loyalsockville, Dushore, Laporte, Forksville, Eagles Mere and Hillsgrove. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4142 7627 4131 7697 4144 7688 4159 7689 4160 7687 4158 7676 4154 7622 TIME...MOT...LOC 1926Z 250DEG 35KT 4157 7681 4146 7678 4137 7686 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Wilton, CTgoodmorningwilton.com

Heavy Rainfall and Severe Thunderstorms May Be Headed Wilton’s Way

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8, 3:30 p.m. — Wilton Emergency Management Director/Police Chief John Lynch is alerting Wilton residents about a line of possibly severe thunderstorms that will move through Wilton later today and early Thursday. At 1:15 p.m. radar showed a line of showers and a few thunderstorms moving slowly across...
Cumberland County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cumberland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SAMPSON...SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT AND EASTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 554 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Godwin, or 13 miles northeast of Fayetteville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dunn, Godwin, Erwin, Eastover, Coats, Stedman, Wade, Salemburg, Falcon and Autryville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gloucester County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 15:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gloucester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GLOUCESTER...SOUTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX AND MATHEWS COUNTIES At 321 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hayes, or near Gloucester Courthouse, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Mobjack and Bavon around 340 PM EDT. Mathews and Blakes around 350 PM EDT. Deltaville and Gwynn around 400 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ruff, Beulah, Moon, Laban, Glass, Naxera, Amburg, Fort Nonsense, North and Soles. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Chittenden County, VTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chittenden, Franklin, Lamoille, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chittenden; Franklin; Lamoille; Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAMOILLE NORTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Washington County, NYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Accomack County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 16:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 16:32:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Accomack THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SOMERSET SOUTHERN WORCESTER AND NORTHERN ACCOMACK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Environmentrenfrewtoday.ca

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Barry’s Bay and Killaloe area

At 3:25 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts and pea to dime size hail. This severe thunderstorm is located 5 kilometres west of Quadeville, moving east at 55 km/h. Hazard: 80 km/h wind gusts and dime size hail. A tornado...
Bradford County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BRADFORD COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds of 45 to 50 mph are still possible with these thunderstorms, and they could reintensify again.
Bennington County, VTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:36:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Bennington County, VTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Cumberland County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL ADAMS...NORTHWESTERN YORK AND SOUTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM EDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Despite the diminished threat for strong winds or hail, very heavy rainfall is still expected. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for south central Pennsylvania.

