Severe Weather Warning Issued for Heavy Rainfall on Navajo Nation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington Counties and Baltimore City until 12:00 a.m. A flash flood watch was issued for Flash Flood Watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties until 4 a.m. A flood warning was issued for Carroll and Frederick Counties until 4:15 a.m. The National Weather Service said that showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected tonight. There could be periods with heavy rainfall with rates around one to three inches per hour. Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect through 2am tonight as we track the potential for repeated rounds of rain and t-storms on the way. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Q9oocOPWNi — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) September 9, 2021 Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Washington and Baltimore City in MD until 12:00am. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) September 9, 2021