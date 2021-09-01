CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside, OH

Heavy rain leaves part of Riverside street underwater Tuesday

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QV0mp_0biw1bLP00

RIVERSIDE — The remnants of Hurricane Ida are causing flooding in parts of the Miami Valley, including part of a street in Riverside that is underwater Tuesday.

Due to the flooding on Marianne Drive, people only have two options when it floods like this. Stay put, or try to go through it.

“Very frustrating. Every where you go you got water all over the place,” said Laverne McLaughlin, a Riverside resident.

90-year-old Earl Coddington, who has lived in the area since 1959, says this isn’t the first time flooding like this has happened. He says the flooding is inconvenient.

News Center 7 has reached out to the City of Riverside about what plans the city might have to deal with the situation. We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
41K+
Followers
61K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Riverside, OH
Government
City
Riverside, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Miami Valley#Extreme Weather#News Center 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Harrison Charter Township, MIPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Fire destroys house in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Fire crews responded to a reported house fire in Harrison Township. According to emergency dispatch scanners, crews were called out to a structure fire on the 2300 block of Nomad Avenue around 1:26 a.m. >>Arson ruled as cause of Preble County house fire; Reward offered for information.
Oakwood, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Lane Stadium water tests free of Legionella

OAKWOOD — The water system at Lane Stadium is back open after testing free of Legionella. Oakwood Schools announced Wednesday that they received tests that indicated the water supply was safe and free of the bacteria. The water system was shut down due to traces of the Legionella being found in the system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy