Heavy rain leaves part of Riverside street underwater Tuesday

RIVERSIDE — The remnants of Hurricane Ida are causing flooding in parts of the Miami Valley, including part of a street in Riverside that is underwater Tuesday.

Due to the flooding on Marianne Drive, people only have two options when it floods like this. Stay put, or try to go through it.

“Very frustrating. Every where you go you got water all over the place,” said Laverne McLaughlin, a Riverside resident.

90-year-old Earl Coddington, who has lived in the area since 1959, says this isn’t the first time flooding like this has happened. He says the flooding is inconvenient.

News Center 7 has reached out to the City of Riverside about what plans the city might have to deal with the situation. We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

