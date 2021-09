MIAMI (CBS4)– A man from Castle Rock was shot and killed after he got between a gunman and his family in Miami. Dustin Wakefield was dining with his family in South Beach when a man fired three shots from just two feet away. Dustin Wakefield (credit: Facebook) Family tells CBS4 Wakefield was on vacation with his wife and one-year-old son. When the gunman approached, Wakefield stepped in the way and said, “this is my son” before he was shot, a witness told CBS4 Miami. “After the shooting, he was dancing on top of the guy,” said a another witness, who didn’t want to be...